Nationals’ Bryce Harper Absolutely Explodes On Umpire After Ejection

Bryce Harper is one of the MLB’s most fiery players. And if umpire Chris Segal wasn’t aware of that before, he sure is now.

The Washington Nations outfielder struck out during a key spot in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game between the Nats and Milwaukee Brewers. Although Segal had nothing to do with Harper swinging and missing at a 98-mph fastball, he apparently called a strike earlier in the at-bat that Harper strongly took issue with.

Before walking back to the dugout, Harper must’ve said something Segal didn’t like, because the outfielder was quickly ejected. Then, all hell broke loose.

Bryce Harper gets ejected after striking out for arguing balls and strikes in the bottom of the 8th inning!!! #Nats pic.twitter.com/5n8cMjSPYR — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 27, 2017

Well, that was aggressive.

As you probably noticed, Harper was yelling “that’s twice” at Segal, so it’s clear his frustration already was nearing a tipping point.

The good news for Segal, though, is that Harper apparently wasn’t in a fighting mood Wednesday night.

