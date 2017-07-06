Nature’s Bakery Back On Danica Patrick’s Car Alongside Feeding America

Share this:

At least some good came out of the dispute between Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature’s Bakery.

The family-owned snack company recently announced it’s returning as the primary sponsor for Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion during Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, according to Motorsport.com. In addition, it will be splitting the sponsorship with Feeding America.

The announcement comes just over a month after Nature’s Bakery and Stewart-Haas reached an “equitable agreement” in a breach of contract lawsuit that includes sponsoring Haas cars for four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races.

Following the race in Kentucky, Clint Bowyer will sport the Nature’s Bakery and Feeding America-branded paint scheme at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

“We’re proud to enhance our partnership with Feeding America by drawing attention to the organization’s crucial work through placement of its logos on Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer’s Ford Fusions,” Nature’s Bakery founder Dave Marson said in a statement, via Motorsport.com.

Although the sponsorship tie-in with Feeding America was just recently announced, Nature’s Bakery reportedly announced its partnership with the organization earlier this year.

