NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo, Pelicans Meet Over Short-Term Contract

Rajon Rondo suddenly has a number of suitors.

The former Chicago Bulls point guard met with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday over a potential one-year contract with the team, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on Twitter, citing NBA sources.

The Pelicans’ interest in Rondo, an unrestricted free agent, comes amid potential competition from the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks and Lakers reportedly hope Rondo can mentor their young point guards, Frank Ntilikina and Lonzo Ball, respectively.

The Pelicans and incumbent point guard Jrue Holiday agreed to a five-year, $126 million max contract earlier this month. Rondo apparently would serve as Holiday’s backup if he joined him, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Co. in New Orleans.

Rondo averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game over 69 games and 26.7 minutes per with the Bulls last season. He previously played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

