NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala Re-Signs With Warriors For $48 Million

The champs are sticking together.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly came to an agreement to re-sign free-agent forward Andre Iguodala on Saturday night. The 2015 Finals MVP broke the news himself via Twitter.

And he reportedly will be handsomely paid for his services.

This is a huge win for the defending NBA champion Warriors as they are able to bring back their veteran leader and one of their most versatile players. This agreement also hurts the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and a host of other contenders who had hoped to poach Iguodala from the champs and weaken their stranglehold on the league by depleting their roster.

Golden State now can turn its attention to re-signing star forward Kevin Durant who already has made his intention to stay in the Bay Area known.

With their Big Four intact, and Iguodala agreeing to return, the Warriors are fully equipped to defend their title.

