NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Blocking Kyrie Irving’s Path To Knicks

Kyrie Irving would like to “come home,” that much as been made clear. But Carmelo Anthony could be keeping the star guard from his desired destination.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star reportedly requested to be traded in order to get out of LeBron James’ shadow, and one of his preferred destinations is the New York Knicks.

But any deal with the Knicks almost certainly would involve Anthony, and the 33-year-old star has another idea in mind.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that Irving being sent to the Knicks is “unlikely” because Anthony is set on joining the Houston Rockets instead of the Cavs.

“Here’s why: Carmelo Anthony’s top destination in any trade, per league sources, is the Houston Rockets,” Begley wrote. “Nothing really has changed since ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported more than a week ago that Anthony still expected the Knicks to carry out their previous plan to trade him to Houston.”

The best trade package New York can offer would have to include Anthony as the Knicks reportedly are unwilling to trade Kristaps Porzinigis. And since the Knicks are unlikely to deal their young cornerstone, the only way Irving comes to New York is if Anthony lets go of the dream of joining the Rockets.

Begley also reported that multiple Knicks executives would deal Anthony and multiple first-round picks for Irving, but that only can happen if the 10-time All-Star lets go of his dream to link up with Chris Paul and James Harden in “Clutch City.”

It appears, for now, that Irving will have to shelve his dream of playing in New York and focus his efforts on joining his good friend, Jimmy Butler, in Minnesota.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images