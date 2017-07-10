NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony ‘Confident’ He’ll Wind Up With Rockets

Share this:

The New York Knicks appear to be on a collision course for disaster, but Carmelo Anthony doesn’t belive he’ll be along for the ride.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, Anthony is pretty sure that his time as a Knick is coming to a close, and he apparently has his next destination in mind.

Carmelo Anthony is "confident" he'll be moved from Knicks and become a Rocket, per @IanBegley. — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 10, 2017

And the interest reportedly is mutual. After Houston agreed to trade for Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Rockets allegedly “turned their full attention” to pursuing Anthony. While a Big 3 of Anthony, Paul and James Harden is appealing on paper, we’re not sure how well it would work on the court.

While all three superstars are explosive scorers, they also are all ball-dominant players. Harden thrived running the show as the Rockets’ point guard last season, but he’ll probably go back to playing off the ball given the addition of Paul. And if you throw Anthony in the mix, scoring distribution could become an issue in H-Town.

Regardless, if Anthony does end up with the Rockets, it would make the already loaded Western Conference even more interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images