NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Open To Waiving No-Trade Clause For Rockets, Cavs

Share this:

Tweet







Carmelo Anthony is open to leaving the New York Knicks … if he’s able to join his friends in Houston or Cleveland.

Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks can strike a deal with the Rockets or Cavaliers, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the Rockets — who acquired All-Star point guard Chris Paul last week — have been “proactive” in pursuing trade opportunities to acquire Anthony from New York. Wojnarowski noted the Rockets’ acquisition of Paul, who will share a backcourt with MVP runner-up James Harden, piqued Anthony’s interest and left him open to joining Houston.

The case for Cleveland is obvious. Anthony and Cavs superstar LeBron James are friends, and Anthony’s been linked to Cleveland for about as long as New York has been uncompetitive.

The obvious hurdle for the Knicks and any team looking to acquire Anthony is his contract. He’s still owed $54 million over the next two seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images