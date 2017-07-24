NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Will Be Traded To Rockets This Week

Carmelo Anthony might want to start packing his bags.

The New York Knicks star recently waived his no-trade clause to accept a trade to either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets, and he reportedly could be the newest member of “Clutch City” very soon, according to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Very solid source close to HOU tells me that Carmelo Anthony is likely to be a Rocket by early this coming week. Stay tuned.. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) July 23, 2017

The potential deal between the Knicks and Rockets has stopped and started many times, but there is reason to believe a deal will get done.

New York and Anthony clearly are ready to part ways as the Knicks look to rebuild around young star Kristaps Porzingis and 2017 first-round pick Frank Ntilikina.

The Rockets, on the other hand, acquired one of Anthony’s best friends, Chris Paul, earlier this offseason from the Los Angeles Clippers, and currently are in an “arms race” to chase down the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

Houston reportedly would like to shed Ryan Anderson’s contract in a deal for Anthony, but the two teams haven’t been able to find a third team to take on the veteran forward’s contract as the Knicks aren’t interested in acquiring Anderson.

The Portland Trail Blazers also have been rumored to be involved in a deal for Anthony, as star guard Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have been trying to sell Anthony on the idea of playing in the Pacific Northwest, but it doesn’t appear that Anthony wants to take his talents to “RIP City.”

A deal between the Knicks and Rockets would be beneficial for both sides, as Anthony’s career could see a resurgence next to Paul and star guard James Harden, and the Knicks finally will be able to start a full rebuild around two promising young stars.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images