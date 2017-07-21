NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Would Waive Trade Kicker To Join Rockets

Rumors of Carmelo Anthony wanting to join the Rockets have been running rampant, and it appears the star forward is willing to sacrifice to head to Houston.

Anthony reportedly has made it clear to the New York Knicks that he wants to be traded to the Rockets, who are one of the few teams the 10-time All-Star allegedly would waive his no-trade clause for. And to make the transition even smoother, Anthony reportedly would turn away some cash to team up with James Harden and Chris Paul.

“My sources tell me he’s (Anthony) willing to waive the trade kicker, which is worth around $8 million, so that makes a little easier for Houston to do a trade,” Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Anthony is on the books to rake in $26.2 million next season, so the additional trade kicker would boost his 2017-18 salary up to roughly $34.2 million. Waiving the kicker would rid Anthony of a nice chunk of change, but it appears he’s willing to do whatever it takes to escape New York.

