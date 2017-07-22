NBA Rumors: Cavs, Knicks, Suns Talking Star-Studded Blockbuster Trade

Kyrie Irving’s reported trade request could shake the NBA’s landscape to its core.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Friday — shortly after ESPN reported that Irving demanded a trade — that the New York Knicks already were in serious talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers about acquiring the All-Star point guard. He added that a third team could be involved, too, with the Phoenix Suns emerging as one possibility.

Well, it appears things might be escalating, to the point where several big-name players reportedly are being tossed around in trade negotiations.

Schultz reported Saturday, citing a source, that the Cavs, Knicks and Suns have discussed a trade in which Cleveland would acquire Carmelo Anthony and Eric Bledsoe, New York would obtain Irving and Tyson Chandler, and Phoenix would land Kevin Love and Frank Ntilikina.

The Cavs and Suns reportedly would receive picks, too, though the details regarding those are less clear.

Source: 1 trade being discussed#Cavs get Melo/Bledsoe#Knicks get Kyrie/Chandler#Suns get Love/Frank (Draft picks also involved) — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2017

Obviously, this would be a huge trade that would significantly impact three organizations and possibly more when you consider the trickle-down effect across the NBA. Anthony and Love have been the subject of trade rumors at various points throughout the offseason, but Irving’s reported trade demand changes everything, especially for the Cavs, who seemingly are dealing with a bunch of turmoil.

Some additional info, via Schultz:

Allows them to finally unload Love's contract and still try and win a title next season. https://t.co/2nasCtJ7tG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2017

If Bron leaves next year, Melo can opt out. Love doesn't come off books until 2020 w/player option. #Cavs want cap space and picks. https://t.co/uBPazKr1Bp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2017

Hence the possible 3-teamer w/NY and PHX. Exactly 👇 https://t.co/6bTASF5yZl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2017

No chance Booker involved I'm told FYI — in case anyone wondering https://t.co/uBPazKr1Bp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2017

LeBron James isn’t directly involved in this trade chatter, but he’s a huge player in the ongoing drama. There’s been a lot of talk that James could leave Cleveland after next season, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Irving demanded a trade from the Cavs because he no longer wants to play alongside the four-time MVP.

