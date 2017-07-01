NBA Rumors: Cavs, Rockets Discussing Trade Involving Iman Shumpert

Share this:

In order for the Cleveland Cavaliers to improve, their best bet might be addition by subtraction.

The Cavs struck out on trading for superstar Paul George when the Indiana Pacers reportedly agreed to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Now, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions reportedly are looking to dump guard Iman Shumpert in order to facilitate future roster moves and save money.

Cavs in market to get draft pick & trade exception for Iman Shumpert, which would free $ to sign Kyle Korver and set up future deals. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 1, 2017

And the Cavs might have a found a trade partner.

Cleveland's in talks with Houston on a deal to move Iman Shumpert to Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Uym4ZfSwMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

The Houston Rockets made waves Wednesday when they reportedly agreed to acquire Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, and Shumpert could fill a hole on the Rockets’ bench.

The Cavs, on the other hand, need to find ways to acquire assets and clear some cap space in order to improve their roster for a potential NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors.

By trading Shumpert, the Cavs would drop below the luxury tax threshold and save them an estimated $17.1 million in taxes, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shumpert is owed $10.3 million next season and $11 million for the 2018-19 season. He averaged 7.5 points per game during the 2016 season.

