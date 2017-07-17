NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Make ‘Strong Run’ At Anthony Davis Mid-Season

Share this:

The Celtics finally landed their man in Gordon Hayward. But in Boston, the rumors never stop.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” published a column Monday that included analysis of the C’s, who have built quite a formidable roster. In that column, Mannix included a very interesting tidbit about New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

“In addition, rival executives expect Boston to be keeping close tabs on New Orleans, which is entering a critical season,” Mannix wrote.

“The Pelicans are committed to seeing if an Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins frontcourt can work, but if the season goes awry, it’s widely believed the Celtics will make a strong run at Davis, who is under contract through 2020.”

Davis is one of the NBA’s best all-around players at age 24, and he’d obviously represent a huge upgrade in Boston’s frontcourt. The C’s even have been tied to the fourt-time All-Star in trade rumors in the past.

Then again, acquiring Davis would come at an extremely steep price for the C’s, who likely would have to sacrifice several future first-round picks in addition to significant contributors on their current roster.

Still, it’s worth noting that the Pelicans would consider shopping Davis at all if his pairing with Cousins — and now point guard Rajon Rondo — fails to translate into wins. In short: Keep a close eye on New Orleans as the 2018 trade deadline approaches.

