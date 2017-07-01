NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Free-Agent Meeting To Include Isaiah Thomas

Share this:

The Boston Celtics might not bring in the star power (Tom Brady) they did to try and sign Kevin Durant last summer, but the team’s best player will be in attendance when the C’s attempt to persuade free agent Gordon Hayward to sign with them.

The Utah Jazz forward has a meeting with the Celtics scheduled for Sunday, and Celtics superstar Isaiah Thomas is en route to help in the recruiting efforts, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

According to a league source, Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is headed to Boston to be part of the Gordon Hayward meeting tomorrow. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2017

Hayward is meeting with the Miami Heat on Saturday and the Jazz on Monday. Miami reportedly is the favorite to land him.

The 27-year-old swingman averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game for the Jazz last season. Hayward now is the best player available after Blake Griffin reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images