NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Talked To Free Agent Danilo Gallinari; No Meeting Set

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics didn’t trade for Paul George and might not be able to sign Gordon Hayward, so it would be smart to reach out to some second-tier NBA free agents just in case.

Boston has done just that, per the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, and one of the players the C’s have spoken with is Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari.

Celtics have talked to other free agents, most notably including Danilo Gallinari, though a meeting has not been set up yet. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 1, 2017

Gallinari averaged 18.2 points and shot 39 percent on 3-point shots for Denver last season. He’s a good scorer, but injuries have been an issue throughout his career. Gallinari has played in just 59, 53 and 63 games, respectively, over the last three seasons.

That’s why signing him to an expensive contract would be a huge risk.

But the Celtics need to have contingency plans in case Hayward decides to take his talents elsewhere, and Gallinari is among the best alternatives because of his offensive abilities.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images