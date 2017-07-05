NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Rim Protectors After Gordon Hayward Agreement

Share this:

The Boston Celtics agreed to a free-agent contract with All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward on Tuesday, and now they are on to addressing another major roster need.

Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype reported Wednesday that Boston is looking at some rim protectors on the free-agent market.

After landing Gordon Hayward, Boston is showing interest in several free-agent rim protectors. Celtics looking at moves to clear cap space. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 5, 2017

The Celtics were a poor rebounding team last season, particularly in the playoffs, and also don’t have much shot blocking in their frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol reportedly is one possible trade target for the Celtics, but that likely would require giving up valuable assets (including draft picks).

The Celtics waived center Tyler Zeller and won’t re-sign center Kelly Olynyk, who’s drawing interest from several teams as a free agent.

Boston is in dire need of some frontcourt help, and doesn’t have a whole lot of financial flexibility under the salary cap after the Hayward deal. The trade market is the Celtics’ best path to finding a rim protector, and they have plenty of trade chips to dangle on the market, including Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images