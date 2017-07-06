NBA Rumors: Celtics, Knicks Have Discussed Possible Marcus Smart Trade

Share this:

Gordon Hayward is coming to the Boston Celtics. That much we know. But how he joins the Celtics and what impact that has on the rest of the roster remains to be seen.

Marcus Smart is among the Celtics players reportedly on the trading block to clear room for Hayward’s salary, and now, it appears the New York Knicks are suitors for the 23-year-old guard. Boston contacted the Knicks about a potential trade for Smart earlier this week, ESPN.com’s Ian Begley reported Thursday, citing sources.

New York’s interest in Smart currently is “unclear,” but Begley speculated the Celtics would want “someone like (Knicks center) Willy Hernangomez and/or a pick back” in return for Smart.

Hernangomez had a strong rookie season for New York, averaging 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game to finish tied for fifth in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting. While the 23-year-old Spain native definitely would fill Boston’s need for a rim-protecting big man, Begley added that moving Hernangomez would be a “steep price” for the Knicks to pay.

My guess is unlikely on that one … would probably have to be a different package — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 6, 2017

Still, the Knicks have other assets at their disposal, and it’d be very interesting indeed if Boston worked out a trade sending Smart to its Atlantic Division rival.

