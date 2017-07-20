NBA Rumors: Celtics Sign Guard Shane Larkin After Season In Europe

Justin Larkin is giving it another go in the NBA, and he’s picked the Boston Celtics to help facilitate his comeback.

The former first-round pick is returning to the NBA, signing a deal with the Celtics after spending the 2015-16 season in Europe. David Pick was the first to report the news. Larkin confirmed the news to Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype, saying how excited he was to join the C’s.

Shane Larkin confirms that he has joined the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal. He explained his decision via text message: pic.twitter.com/25u58amO7u — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 20, 2017

The Atlanta Hawks took Larkin, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, with the 18th pick in the 2013 draft. They traded his draft rights to the Dallas Mavericks. Larkin spent the first three seasons of his career bouncing around the league, playing for Dallas, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Knicks.

His best season was in 2015-16 when he played in 78 games with the Nets, setting career highs in points per game (7.3), assists per game (4.4) and field goal percentage (44.2 percent).

Larkin spent the 2016-17 season in Spain playing for Baskonia in the Liga ACB. Larkin averaged 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor in 30 games.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images