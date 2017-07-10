NBA Rumors: Clippers Were Close To Deal With Celtics For Avery Bradley

Share this:

Avery Bradley almost reunited with Doc Rivers.

Almost.

The Boston Celtics traded the guard and a 2019 second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons for Marcus Morris on Friday, and while it was a tough pill to swallow, the deal helped clear the necessary cap space to land Gordon Hayward. But the C’s apparently had other trade options.

The Los Angeles Clippers also were interested in acquiring Bradley, and they came close to doing so, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Clippers were close but no cigar in the Avery Bradley trade talks before he was dealt to the Pistons. Bradley & Pat Beverly defensively 🤔. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 8, 2017

But Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge went with the Pistons’ package instead.

So, Doc and the Clippers are left considering what could have been.

