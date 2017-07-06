NBA Rumors: ‘Clock Has Started’ On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Potential Bucks Exit

Share this:

Could Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo be the next major star to change teams as a free agent?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski went on the “The Russillo Show” on Thursday and shared some very interesting details on Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee — a small-market team hoping to avoid a star player leaving, like what the Utah Jazz just experienced with Gordon Hayward going to the Boston Celtics.

“Milwaukee’s going to go through this with the Greek Freak,” Wojnarowski said. “That day’s coming, right? Where he’s going to look and say, ‘Where is this organization? What are they doing here?’ Like, you don’t think Giannis has been watching what went on there for the last several months? Of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He’s watching it, and the clock has started. Everybody in the league is trying to figure out how they are going to get him out of there. That has started.”

The Bucks had some trouble hiring a general manager this offseason, and it wasn’t the best look for the franchise.

Milwaukee does have some time to show the Greek Freak that it’s the best place for him, though. He signed a four-year, $100 million contract last December.

Antetokounmpo averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds 5.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per game last season, which won him the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. He’s becoming one of the league’s best all-around players and should emerge as an annual MVP candidate as early as next season.

The Bucks must do everything possible to make him happy, and figuring out what’s going on in their front office seems like a good place to start.

