NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose To Sign With Cavs For One Year, $2.1 Million

The Cleveland Cavaliers, amid all the trade rumors surrounding superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, are expected to add another player to their backcourt this week.
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is taking his talents to Cleveland.
The Vertical’s Shams Charania first broke the news Monday of Rose being set on joining the Cavs.
ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported the financials and the timeframe going forward.
Rose spend the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks, with whom he averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per game. He did miss 18 games, though.
Rose joins a backcourt that includes the aforementioned Irving, as well as J.R. Smith, Kay Felder, Jose Calderon and Iman Shumpert. Kyle Korver could play shooting guard but he’s better suited as a small forward.
Rose and Calderon are the only notable additions the Cavs have made to their roster since being thoroughly dominated by the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP