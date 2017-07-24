NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose To Sign With Cavs For One Year, $2.1 Million

The Cleveland Cavaliers, amid all the trade rumors surrounding superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, are expected to add another player to their backcourt this week.

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is taking his talents to Cleveland.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania first broke the news Monday of Rose being set on joining the Cavs.

Derrick Rose has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and completed his physical exam today, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2017

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported the financials and the timeframe going forward.

Free agent Derrick Rose has reached an agreement on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 24, 2017

Derrick Rose expected to sign his deal as early as Tuesday, sources say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 24, 2017

Rose spend the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks, with whom he averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per game. He did miss 18 games, though.

Rose joins a backcourt that includes the aforementioned Irving, as well as J.R. Smith, Kay Felder, Jose Calderon and Iman Shumpert. Kyle Korver could play shooting guard but he’s better suited as a small forward.

Rose and Calderon are the only notable additions the Cavs have made to their roster since being thoroughly dominated by the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images