NBA Rumors: Dion Waiters, Miami Heat ‘Finalizing’ Free-Agent Contract

“Waiters Island” appears to be staying near South Beach.

Free-agent guard Dion Waiters is on the verge of returning to the Miami Heat, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Waiters, Heat finalizing a new four-year deal. https://t.co/zRNmcr862O — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Michael Scott reported the contract details. That would be a fantastic deal for Waiters.

Sources: Miami Heat and Dion Waiters are discussing a 4-year, $52 million deal. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 5, 2017

Waiters played a key role in Miami’s second-half resurgence that nearly led to an unlikely playoff berth in the Eastern Conference last season. He averaged 15.8 points and shot a career-high 39.5 percent from 3-point range, but only in 48 games.

The 25-year-old guard hasn’t lived up to the hype of being a former No. 4 overall draft pick, but he does have the offensive talent to make an impact for a contending team.

This move, from Miami’s perspective, isn’t too surprising after it missed out on free agent Gordon Hayward, who announced Tuesday his decision to sign with the Boston Celtics.

