NBA Rumors: Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks Agree To Two-Year, $10 Million Contract

Dirk Nowitzki is by far the best player in Dallas Mavericks history, and he’s going to remain with the franchise for at least another season.

The 39-year-old power forward and the Mavs have agreed to a two-year contract worth $10 million, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Nowitzki has played for the Mavericks for 19 seasons, and he led the franchise to its only championship in 2011 when Dallas beat the Miami Heat in six games. Nowitzki won NBA Finals MVP that season, too.

He’s still a quality player despite his age. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the 2016-17 campaign. Nowitzki also went over the 30,000 career points mark as well.

The Mavericks did well at the 2017 NBA Draft by selecting North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr., and Nowitzki’s deal gives them some needed salary cap flexibility.

The Mavs still have a lot of work to do — including re-signing young, talented center Nerlens Noel — but they might be able to compete for one of the last two Western Conference playoff spots next season.

