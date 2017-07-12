NBA Rumors: ‘Everything Is On The Table’ For Paul George Next Summer

Share this:

Paul George was a focal point of the NBA offseason this summer, and it looks like it could be déjà vu all over again next year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder sent shockwaves around the league when they agreed to acquire the star forward from the Indiana Pacers, in large part due to George’s contract situation. The four-time All-Star has one year remaining on his deal, and was viewed as a rental player by most inquiring teams.

But according to ESPN’s Royce Young, assumptions on George’s future should be leveled, as he reportedly won’t leave anything off the table next offseason.

“A source close to George with direct knowledge into his thinking put it this way: ‘Everything is on the table with Paul, and anything is possible,'” Royce writes.

Not to mention, George still has a full season to play before he reaches free agency, and playing alongside Russell Westbrook could make the Thunder a real threat in the Western Conference. And if OKC makes a deep postseason run, it could make it difficult for PG13 to leave.

“George is ‘really excited’ to join the Thunder and Westbrook, according to the source, and views this season as an open-ended opportunity,” Royce writes. “Because when it comes down to whatever George decides next summer, the source said, ‘Winning is his top priority.'”

It looks like the Paul George news train won’t be coming to a halt any time soon.

