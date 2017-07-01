NBA Rumors: Free Agent Andre Iguodala To Meet With Houston Rockets

Share this:

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is drawing interest from a few contending teams as an NBA free agent, and you can add the Houston Rockets to that list.

The meeting between Houston Rockets and free-agent Andre Iguodala is scheduled for this morning, league sources inform ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2017

The Warriors reportedly are concerned about potential luxury tax issues in regards to re-signing Iguodala, who’s played a key role in Golden State’s three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. He even won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award.

Iguodala reportedly was going to meet with the San Antonio Spurs early in free agency as well.

The Rockers acquired superstar point guard Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Signing a versatile forward like Iguodala would give them an even better shot of knocking the Warriors off their perch in the Western Conference.

Iguodala, a 13-year veteran, averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 76 games for the Warriors last season.

