NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Expected To Choose Celtics Over Jazz, Heat

It appears there’ll be some Fourth of July fireworks for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Free agent forward Gordon Hayward is expected to join the Celtics after considering going to the Miami Heat or staying put with the Utah Jazz. ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported the news, and Hayward is expected to make the announcement himself some time Tuesday.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

Hayward to the Celtics means he’ll reunite with coach Brad Stevens, who ran the Butler team while Hayward played there. The 27-year-old averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game with a .471 field-goal percentage during the 2016-17 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Images