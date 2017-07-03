NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward’s Free-Agent Decision Expected Tuesday Or Wednesday

Share this:

The Boston Celtics made their pitch to Gordon Hayward, and now all they can do is wait.

The C’s courted the free-agent swingman Sunday in Boston in a visit that had coach Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and star Isaiah Thomas pitching to the talented forward.

Hayward now will head to San Diego to meet with his incumbent club, the Utah Jazz, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

After Hayward meets with the Jazz, who can offer him the most money as the incumbent team, he is expected to make his choice between the Celtics, Jazz and Miami Heat within a few days.

Source said he hopes to make a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday https://t.co/Ij4o7ZgvPf — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 2, 2017

While the Heat reportedly are the favorites to land Hayward, the Celtics pulled out all the stops in their meeting with 27-year-old forward Sunday.

Hayward would fit nicely alongside Thomas, as the Celtics are in need of another scorer who can take the pressure off the All-Star guard during the course of a game.

He averaged 21.9 points per game last season while shooting 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.

