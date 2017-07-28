NBA Rumors: Heat Would Offer Significant Package For Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat are a longshot to acquire Kyrie Irving, but they still would give up a lot for the star point guard.

Irving reportedly made a list of preferred teams after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Heat are on it along with the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Miami would send the Cavs two of its three core players.

“The Miami Heat are willing to part with Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow as centerpieces for an Irving trade, league sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote Thursday. “With the Cleveland-Miami history, there’s little chance for a deal unless the Heat offered an overwhelming package.”

Dragic and Winslow still wouldn’t be enough beyond the Cleveland-Miami history, though. Dragic had a great year in 2016 with 20.3 points and 5.8 assists per game to go with a .475 field-goal percentage and .405 three-point percentage. But Winslow played just 18 games after undergoing surgery on a torn labrum, so he’s no sure bet for next season regardless of his talent.

The Heat also are held back by the fact that the Phoenix Suns own their 2018 and 2021 first-round draft picks. NBA rules state that teams can’t give up back-to-back first rounders, which means the earliest pick the Heat could give the Cavs wouldn’t be until 2023.

The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds tweeted Friday that he was told the Heat haven’t put in an offer for Irving anyway. Regardless, it doesn’t appear Miami would be able to land him.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images