NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart Both On Celtics’ Trading Block

The Boston Celtics are getting their man in Gordon Hayward, but that move isn’t happening in a vacuum.

Amid Tuesday’s news that Hayward will join the Celtics in free agency, reports began surfacing around players on Boston’s roster who could be affected by the All-Star forward’s signing. At the top of the list: Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart.

The Celtics “likely” will put Crowder on the trade market, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Tuesday, citing the Atlanta Hawks as a possible next destination for the 26-year-old forward.

As for Smart, Boston already has begun contacting teams about a trade for the 23-year-old guard, according to Fred Katz of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript.

This news shouldn’t be too surprising, as the Celtics need to clear some serious cap space to make room for Hayward’s reported four-year, $128 million contract. Crowder, who is on a team-friendly contract through 2020 and is set to make approximately $6.8 million next season, should be an enticing target as a solid two-way wing. Smart is a game-changing defensive talent and should draw similar interest around the league.

It’s unclear what Boston would ask for in return for Crowder and Smart — a rim-protecting big man still is a need — but one thing looks certain: The Celtics’ offseason is far from over.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images