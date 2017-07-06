NBA Rumors: Jamal Crawford Would Consider Coming To Celtics If Bought Out

Share this:

The Boston Celtics might have to give up some key role players to make salary cap space to sign free-agent forward Gordon Hayward, so finding some cheap veterans would be helpful.

One option is Jamal Crawford, who’s expected to be bought out if he’s traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that also involves the Denver Nuggets.

According to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, the 37-year-old shooting guard could give Boston some consideration.

Jamal Crawford would consider joining the Celtics, if bought out by the Hawks, a source told Basketball Insiders. https://t.co/gRmLIfZ9Gk — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 6, 2017

Plenty of other teams will show interest in Crawford, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

With Lakers interest dying on both sides, source says Crawford is expected to have interest from T-Wolves, Cavs & Wizards after bought out. https://t.co/Jl1EKdoo1O — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 6, 2017

Crawford averaged 12.3 points and shot 36 percent from 3-point range for the Clippers last season. He’s been one of the league’s best sixth men for most of his career, and still is capable of providing instant offense off the bench.

The Celtics haven’t really had an impact scorer off the bench since Isaiah Thomas moved from a sixth man role to the team’s starting point guard.

