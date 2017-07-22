NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Recruiting Kyrie Irving To Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to move on from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there reportedly are a couple superstars in the Western Conference who want him to help them form a new “Big Three.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Saturday, citing league sources, that Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns have actively been recruiting the 25-year-old star to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Windhorst reported that the two Timberwolves stars have “made it known to Wolves management that they want to add the Cavs star to the mix.”

Irving and Bulter became good friends during their time with USA Basketball and Irving reportedly wanted to be traded to the Chicago Bulls to join Bulter before the swingman was traded to Minnesota on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves reportedly are one of the teams that Irving would prefer to be traded to as he reportedly has grown tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron James.

As Windhorst noted, any trade between the Cavs and T’Wolves likely would include Jeff Teague who the Timberwolves signed this offseason, but Teague can’t be traded until Dec. 15.

The addition of Butler already has made the Timberwolves a trendy pick to make the 2018 NBA playoffs, and the addition of a dynamic scorer like Irving could make them a real threat in the West.

Unfortunately for Irving and the Wolves, though, Cleveland has no real incentive to deal the star guard unless the return is sizeable, and a package of Teague and draft picks is unlikely to get the deal done.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images