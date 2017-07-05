NBA Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Garnering ‘Lots Of Interest’ Around League

Share this:

Most top-tier NBA free agents no longer are on the open market, but there still are several quality players out there capable of helping any team.

One of those players is Kelly Olynyk, who became an unrestricted free agent Monday after being renounced by the Boston Celtics. And with the C’s appearing to be moving on from the four-year veteran, several teams reportedly would be interested in his services.

Lots of interest for Kelly Olynyk, I'm told, with Nets, Pacers, Kings, Jazz coming on strong. Pacers are trying to shed salary to land him — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 5, 2017

Though he’s not a superstar, Olynyk provides a unique skill set and can serve as a solid option off the bench. At 7-feet, he’s capable of affecting the game in the interior and can also step out for a 3-point shot. He’s a career 47 percent shooter with an average of 9.5 points per game.

Olynyk would be a nice addition for the Indiana Pacers, as he’d back up Thaddeus Young and rising star Myles Turner. The Pacers need as much talent they can get after shipping Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Olynyk could help the team be competitive.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images