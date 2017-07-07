NBA Rumors: Kelly Olynyk, Heat Agree To Four-Year, $50M Free-Agent Deal

Share this:

The Miami Heat lost out on the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes, but that hasn’t stopped them from making moves to bolster their roster for next season.

The Heat were able to re-sign Dion Waters on a four-year, $52 million deal Wednesday, and the team followed up with another free-agent signing Thursday on a similar contract.

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50M-plus deal with the Miami Heat, agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Olynyk emerged as one of the more sought-after free agents after top-tier talents like Hayward, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry were off the board. The 7-footer showcased a unique skill set over four seasons with the Boston Celtics, as he’s capable of being a difference-maker in the interior and also boasts an above-average 3-point shot.

The Gonzaga product served as a great option off the bench during his time in Boston, but there’s a chance he could be featured in a starting role in Miami. Olynyk is capable of playing power foward, and could prove to be a strong frontcourt partner to Hassan Whiteside.

