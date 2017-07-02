NBA Rumors: Knicks, Rockets Discussing Potential Carmelo Anthony Trade

Share this:

The Houston Rockets still are in the market for the third superstar, and the New York Knicks might have exactly what they are looking for.

The Rockets want a third star to pair with James Harden and the newly-acquired Chris Paul, and the Knicks reportedly have reached out to the Rockets to gauge their interest in star forward Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Sunday, citing sources, that the two sides have started to discuss a deal for the 33-year-old star, but the talks didn’t get very far.

The Rockets reportedly have been trying to dump the salary for Ryan Anderson, but the Knicks are not interested in the veteran shooter as they also are trying to shed salary, according to Begley.

If Anthony were to be acquired by the Rockets, he would reunite with former head coach Mike D’Antoni, who coached him for two season with Knicks before resigning due to tensions with the star forward.

Anthony could give the Rockets another dangerous offensive weapon as they try to chase down the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, but his defense, next to that of Harden, could prove problematic in the long run.

