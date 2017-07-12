NBA Rumors: Knicks, Rockets Trade For Carmelo Anthony Might Involve Four Teams

Share this:

The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks are figuring out the best way to send Carmelo Anthony deep into the heart of Texas.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Knicks and Rockets remain in discussions over a trade for Anthony, and a deal might involve additional teams.

Sources: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios that include four-team deals. Sides motivated but no agreement imminent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

Trade rumors involving Anthony have gathered steam in recent days, with some suggesting acquiring him is Houston’s No. 1 priority and others saying he’s “confident” he’ll end up on the Rockets this offseason. Rockets center Nene even used Instagram to post an image of Anthony in a Rockets jersey before he quickly deleted it.

But teaming Anthony with James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston apparently isn’t straightforward. Anthony’s contract has two years and around $55 million remaining, and the rebuilding Knicks probably want draft picks and young players in exchange for the 32-year-old.

Houston doesn’t have many of these assets, meaning a three- or four-team trade is the most likely way Anthony will finally leave New York.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images