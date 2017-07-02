NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Raptors Agree To Three-Year, $100 Million Contract

Share this:

Toronto Raptors fans now can exhale.

Kyle Lowry and the Raptors have agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract. Lowry announced his decision on The Players’ Tribune.

There was a little uncertainty surrounding Lowry’s future. He was an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending his last five seasons with the Raptors. The point guard market probably wasn’t as large or lucrative as he expected, but he’s still going to earn a ton of money.

The 30-year-old guard also has seen his fair share of injuries in recent seasons, including one with his ankle during the 2016-17 campaign that limited him to just 60 games.

Nonetheless, Lowry has remained productive at age 31, averaging 22.4 points and 7 assists per game last season.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images