NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Apparently Has No Interest In Talking To Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers might very well want to mend fences with Kyrie Irving, but the star guard apparently isn’t having it.

Since news dropped of Irving’s desire to leave Cleveland, the Cavs’ front office has attempted to contact him, according to The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, via The Score. Irving, though, appears to be giving his current team the cold shoulder.

Kyrie Irving appears to have zero interest in talking to the Cavaliers. https://t.co/m2bxD3VBzY pic.twitter.com/vdWg4mfJSB — theScore (@theScore) July 27, 2017

Despite “Uncle Drew’s” disinterest in speaking with the team, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert recently said he fully expects Irving — who’s still under contract for at least two years — to be present at training camp.

Whether that’s true certainly is subject to debate, as Cleveland reportedly is behaving as if trading Irving merely is a foregone conclusion.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images