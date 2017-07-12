NBA Rumors: Lakers Have ‘Serious Interest’ In Rajon Rondo After Meeting

Share this:

Rajon Rondo has bounced around the NBA after spending the first eight-and-a-half seasons of his career with Boston, but he might soon find himself on the other side of a Celtics rivalry.

The 31-year-old point guard met with Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and their sit-down reportedly went well. The Los Angeles Daily News’ Mark Medina tweeted Tuesday that the Lakers “expressed serious interest” in Rondo and plan to follow up with him.

There hasn’t been much of a market for Rondo after the Celtics traded him in 2014 to the Dallas Mavericks, where he had a disastrous second half marred by a feud with Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings after his short stint in Dallas and signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls before the 2016-17 season, but Chicago waived him on June 30.

Rondo averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game over 69 games and 26.7 minutes per with the Bulls last season.

