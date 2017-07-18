NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘Frustrated’ With Cavs’ Inactive Offseason

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers really haven’t done much to bring their roster to NBA title form this offseason, and their star player apparently isn’t too thrilled about it.

According to USA Today, LeBron James is “concerned” about the Cavaliers’ offseason thus far, which started off with the surprising parting of ways with former general manager David Griffin.

Following Griffin’s release, James reportedly became not only concerned, but also frustrated with Cleveland’s direction. The Cavs handily were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals, and Cleveland hasn’t done anything to better its chances of narrowing the gap.

It apparently was close, though, as the team reportedly was close to acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade with the Chicago Bulls leading up to this year’s NBA draft, per USA Today. But following Griffin’s departure, the deal fizzled out and the Cavs’ inactive summer continued.

James’ frustrations could also be intensified due to other teams’ drastic improvements. The Minnesota Timberwolves wound up winning the Butler sweepstakes, and also added veteran role players in Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford, who James made an active effort to bring in.

Cleveland’s stiffest competition in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, bolstered its roster in a big way by bringing in Gordon Hayward. The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, boosted their star power by trading for Chris Paul, and they soon could be bringing in Carmelo Anthony, too.

If James truly is irked by how his team has been operating, it couldn’t come at a worse time for the Cavs. The three-time NBA champion can become a free agent next summer, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him jump to a team with stronger championship aspirations.

It’s hard to imagine the Cavaliers making any major moves, as their unfavorable salary cap situation prevents them from taking on a top-tier player. So unless the Cavs can work things out, there’s a chance James could flee “The Land” in the near future.

