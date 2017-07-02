NBA Rumors: LeBron James Not Actively Helping Cavs Recruit Free Agents

Share this:

Cleveland we might have a problem.

The Cavaliers hoped to spend their offseason by re-tooling their roster in an attempt to better combat the Golden State Warriors, but they reportedly are courting free agents without the help of their biggest star.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Saturday, citing league sources, that LeBron James has not been helping the Cavs recruit free agents so far this offseason.

James, of course, reportedly was upset over Cleveland’s decision to part ways with general manager David Griffin, and the team still has not filled the role as it continues to negotiate with Chauncey Billups.

The four-time NBA MVP always has played a major role in past offseasons, but his hands-off approach this summer could signal that his time in Ohio is coming to an end.

Rumors have swirled recently that James might bolt Cleveland at the end of the 2017-18 NBA season and head for Los Angeles. And while the most likely scenario is “The King” returning to the Cavs, James’ fractured relationship with owner Dan Gilbert and the team’s obvious limitations when it comes to dethroning the Warriors might lead to his departure.

Even without James’ help, the Cavs reportedly have agreed to terms with Jose Calderon and Kyle Korver, per ESPN and media reports.

One thing is certain, Gilbert and the Cavs’ front office need to do everything they can to convince James they are his best shot at contending for a title for the foreseeable future, or they’ll watch him leave again, and this time he likely won’t come back.

