NBA Rumors: Manu Ginobili, Spurs Finalizing Free-Agent Contract

It looked like Manu Ginobili’s NBA career was over when San Antonio Spurs fans gave him a huge ovation as he left the floor in the Western Conference finals-clinching Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors in May.

However, it appears a return for Ginobili is likely, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are finalizing details of his imminent return for a 16th NBA season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2017

The veteran guard has been a fan favorite in San Antonio, as he has played all of his 15 NBA seasons there.

Ginobili proved last season he still can be productive at 39 years of age. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in a bench role.

Ginobili has won four NBA Finals with the Spurs since they drafted him 57th overall in 1999.

