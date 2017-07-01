NBA Rumors: Pacers GM ‘Hell-bent’ On Keeping Paul George Out Of Eastern Conference

Share this:

Tweet







The Indiana Pacers finally traded superstar forward Paul George on Friday night, but the offer they accepted from the Oklahoma City Thunder was far worse than what the Boston Celtics reportedly offered.

The Thunder sent shooting guard Victor Oladipo (who has a huge contract) and second-year power forward Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers in exchange for George. No draft picks, no stars going to Indiana.

Why did the Pacers accept so few quality assets for their franchise player? Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported one possible reason.

“Most of the NBA execs I have talked to since Paul George trade feel that Kevin Pritchard was just too hell-bent on keeping George out of Eastern Conference; made it emotional instead of taking the best offer,” Goodman tweeted Saturday.

Sure, it would have been tough to see George go to the Celtics, Washington Wizards or Cleveland Cavaliers and do well, and maybe even reach the NBA Finals from the East. But rebuilding teams, a group which the Pacers now are in, must take the best deal possible.

Indiana is going to be a bad team for longer than it should be because the return it got for George is so underwhelming.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images