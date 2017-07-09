NBA Rumors: Raptors, Pacers Swap CJ Miles, Corey Joseph In Trade

Share this:

The Toronto Raptors have been busy wheeling and dealing over the last few days, and their latest trade is a one-for-one swap with the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the details Sunday.

Toronto is finalizing a sign-and-trade with Indiana to move Cory Joseph for CJ Miles, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2017

CJ Miles will be receiving a new contract from the Raptors as part of the trade.

Sources: Toronto-Indiana deal is agreed in principle. Miles will sign a 3-year, approximately $25M deal with Raptors, with player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2017

Toronto’s other trade with the Brooklyn Nets must be processed before this one can be completed.

Toronto needs Carroll trade into Brooklyn's space to be finalized first, so Miles deal could take time before it's official. https://t.co/y6rbxqBYYl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2017

The Raptors have had an interesting offseason. They re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry and forward Serge Ibaka to contracts worth more than $150 million combined. They also dumped DeMarre Carroll’s huge salary on the Brooklyn Nets at the cost of first- and second-round draft picks. That trade reportedly was agreed to Saturday.

Overall, the Raptors haven’t done much to improve their roster after being swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May. Toronto still is the third or fourth best team in the East depending on how highly you rate the Washington Wizards.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images