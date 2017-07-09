NBA Rumors: Raptors, Pacers Swap CJ Miles, Corey Joseph In Trade

The Toronto Raptors have been busy wheeling and dealing over the last few days, and their latest trade is a one-for-one swap with the Indiana Pacers.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the details Sunday.
CJ Miles will be receiving a new contract from the Raptors as part of the trade.
Toronto’s other trade with the Brooklyn Nets must be processed before this one can be completed.
The Raptors have had an interesting offseason. They re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry and forward Serge Ibaka to contracts worth more than $150 million combined. They also dumped DeMarre Carroll’s huge salary on the Brooklyn Nets at the cost of first- and second-round draft picks. That trade reportedly was agreed to Saturday.
Overall, the Raptors haven’t done much to improve their roster after being swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May. Toronto still is the third or fourth best team in the East depending on how highly you rate the Washington Wizards.
