NBA Rumors: Suns Won’t Include Josh Jackson In Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

The Phoenix Suns, despite not being on the reported list of Kyrie Irving’s preferred destinations, keep coming up as a logical landing spot for the Cleveland Cavaliers star after it was reported Friday he’s requested a trade.

One of the best assets the Suns have to trade is rookie forward Josh Jackson, who was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Phoenix has no interest in including Jackson in any potential Irving trades, though, according to multiple reports.

The Phoenix Suns will NOT include Josh Jackson in any trade for Kyrie Irving. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 25, 2017

Suns have reassured Jackson of this too https://t.co/vrl5I5Tvpt — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

Jackson excelled as a two-way star at Kansas last season and projects to be a very good pro player. The Suns are in a rebuild and can be patient as Jackson develops.

The Suns still probably could pull off a trade for Irving without Jackson involved, either in a two-team deal or a three-team one. Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe would be a nice fit in Cleveland, and he’s represented by Klutch Sports, the agency run by LeBron James’ longtime friend Rich Paul.

But the Suns should absolutely not give up Jackson or rising star Devin Booker in any Irving trade, and right now, it seems like that’s the way they’re leaning.

