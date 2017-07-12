NBA Rumors: Trade Deadline Moved Before All-Star Game For 2017-18 Season

Share this:

The NBA All-Star Game normally is a time when team executives work to concoct trades that will shape the future of their franchises, but that no longer will be the case.

The NBA trade deadline normally follows the All-Star festivities, but The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the deadline will be moved ahead of the NBA All-Star Game and that change will go into effect during the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.

Sources: NBA has approved change to its trade deadline for 2017-18 season to the second Thursday (Feb. 8, 2018) before All-Star weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017

Sources: Board of Governors voted at meeting Tuesday, and NBA teams were informed today. Trade deadline effectively set before All-Star. https://t.co/nVcUcYZ1uG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017

This change will force teams to have a more forward-thinking approach when it comes to the trade deadline as they will not be able to use the NBA All-Star Game as a catalyst to create deals.

This past season, the New Orleans Pelicans used the break as a time to orchestrate a trade to acquire DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images