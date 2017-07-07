NBA Rumors: Vince Carter, Kings Agree To One-Year Contract Worth $8 Million

Share this:

Age is merely a number for NBA free agent Vince Carter.

The 40-year-old guard agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $8M deal with Sacramento, agents Kurt Schoeppler and Jim Tanner tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Carter averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The Grizzlies were the sixth team he has played with in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

The high-flying dunk machine ranks 22nd on the all-time NBA scoring list with 24,555 career points, right behind Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing.

Former NBA assistant general manager and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks is impressed with what the Kings have done in free agency so far.

The Kings started free agency with 8 players on rookie contracts and needed some veteran leadership.

Solid 2 week stretch in Sacramento. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 7, 2017

Carter has never played in an NBA Finals, and that probably won’t change for at least another season.

