NBA Rumors: Vince Carter, Kings Agree To One-Year Contract Worth $8 Million

Age is merely a number for NBA free agent Vince Carter.
The 40-year-old guard agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Carter averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The Grizzlies were the sixth team he has played with in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.
The high-flying dunk machine ranks 22nd on the all-time NBA scoring list with 24,555 career points, right behind Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing.
Former NBA assistant general manager and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks is impressed with what the Kings have done in free agency so far.
Carter has never played in an NBA Finals, and that probably won’t change for at least another season.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
