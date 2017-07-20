NESN Soccer Show: USMNT Vies For Gold Cup Title; Neymar To PSG Rumor

The cavalry has bolstered the United States men’s soccer team, despite what its performance against El Salvador showed.

USA won 2-0 on Wednesday night in a hard-fought 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal game that threatened to descend into a street fight. The presences of mid-tournament call-ups Tim Howard, Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe, Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore didn’t boost USA as expected, at least not initially. They’ll face Costa Rica on Saturday night in the semifinals, and USA fans are expecting a better performance than what they saw against El Salvador.

European soccer clubs remain in the headlines, largely due to a flurry of recent transfers, such as Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Alexander Lacazette to Arsenal.

And than there’s the biggest rumor of them all: Neymar’s potential world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto discuss all these topics and much more in this week’s episode of “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.

