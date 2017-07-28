NESN Soccer Show: USMNT’s Gold Cup Triumph; Roma Vs. Juventus In Boston Area

The United States men’s soccer team has re-claimed the CONCACAF Gold Cup title. Now what?

The 2017 Gold Cup was a strange tournament as USA and other teams competed for regional supremacy without some of their best players. On the other hand it offered players a chance to step up and build international reputations for themselves at the outset of a season that will culminate with the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Some enhanced their stocks. Other’s didn’t.

While the Gold Cup is finished, there’s still plenty of soccer going on to satisfy fans. This includes the 2017 International Champions Cup, a preseason tournament in which European heavyweights face off in front of packed stadia around the world.

Gillette Stadium will host one game, AS Roma vs. Juventus, on Sunday. NESN.com will be on hand to recount the sights, sounds and soccer.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto discuss all these topics and much more in this week’s episode of “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images