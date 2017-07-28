New Boston Celtics Center Aron Baynes Bids Farewell To Detroit On Instagram

The Boston Celtics added much-needed frontcourt depth with the signing of 6-foot-10 center Aron Baynes earlier this month.
Baynes spent the two previous seasons with the Detroit Pistons, and after a couple weeks he finally was ready to officially say goodbye.
Baynes took the time to thank the Pistons organization on his Instagram on Thursday night, alluding to the proud tradition the club has. He also wished the remaining members of the team good luck, a group that includes former Celtics guard Avery Bradley.
Baynes averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Detroit last season.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images
