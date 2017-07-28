New Boston Celtics Center Aron Baynes Bids Farewell To Detroit On Instagram

The Boston Celtics added much-needed frontcourt depth with the signing of 6-foot-10 center Aron Baynes earlier this month.

Baynes spent the two previous seasons with the Detroit Pistons, and after a couple weeks he finally was ready to officially say goodbye.

Baynes took the time to thank the Pistons organization on his Instagram on Thursday night, alluding to the proud tradition the club has. He also wished the remaining members of the team good luck, a group that includes former Celtics guard Avery Bradley.

I just want to say a huge thank you to all the Pistons fans and the city of Detroit for welcoming me and making my family feel at home these past two seasons. It was an honor to be a part of such a proud tradition and I wish the club nothing but success in the future A post shared by Aron Baynes (@houseobayne) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Baynes averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Detroit last season.

