New England Revolution’s Je-Vaughn Watson Looks To Win 2017 Gold Cup For Jamaica

Share this:

Tweet







New England Revolution defender and Jamaican international Je-Vaughn Watson joined NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard on the “NESN Soccer Show” this week to talk about his country’s goals in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Watson discussed what the tournament means for Jamaican soccer, who lost in the 2015 Gold Cup final 3-1 to Mexico. Watson believes Jamiaca can win this year’s Gold Cup and that his country is on the verge of making noise on a worldwide stage. You can catch the full interview with Watson here.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images