New Hampshire Fast Lap: iRacing Champion Breaks Down NASCAR’s ‘Magic Mile’

NESN Fuel partners with iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, to bring you in-depth walk-throughs of some of the well-known speedways and road courses on the calendar. This week, 2013 iRacing NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series champion Tyler Hudson shows you the ins and outs of a lap at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Pairing long straightaways with flat corners and bankings, New Hampshire Motor Speedway presents some of the most unique challenges on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Nicknamed “The Magic Mile,” the oval in Loudon, N.H., is notorious for producing racing that’s high on stress but low on passing.

Still, with the right amount of strategy and patience, drivers can find advantages at New Hampshire.

NHMS presents similar challenges to sim racers as it does in real life, something 2013 NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series champion Tyler Hudson can attest to. Now a competition and customer service associate for iRacing, Hudson knows all too well what makes this track so difficult.

Ride along with him in the video above.